Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.17

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 9066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.
