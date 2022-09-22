NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.47 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NB Global Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 78.99 ($0.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.65. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 72.70 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 98.70 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £175.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.00.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.