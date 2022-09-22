NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.47 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NB Global Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 78.99 ($0.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.65. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 72.70 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 98.70 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £175.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.00.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund alerts:

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.