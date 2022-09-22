nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.84 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 801,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $78.06.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.11.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock worth $1,021,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 414.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of nCino by 29.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

