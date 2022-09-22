NCR (NYSE:NCR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. NCR has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NCR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NCR by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

