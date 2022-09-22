Neoteric (NTRC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $534,335.19

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Neoteric has a market cap of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neoteric coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00133501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00858038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Neoteric Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Neoteric Coin Trading
