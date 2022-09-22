NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $64.41. 24,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 235,605 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NetApp by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

