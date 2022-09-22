Neumark (NEU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,697.00

Neumark (NEU) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the US dollar. Neumark has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neumark

Neumark’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 63,749,532 coins. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

According to CryptoCompare, “Neufund is a fundraising platform for startups and existing businesses. Startups/existing businesses will be able to present their projects in the platform for which they want to receive a venture capital. When accepted in the platform, an ETO (Equity Token Offering) takes place and users can decide either to invest in it or not.Neumark is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It will allow users to invest in the listed companies in the platform and benefit as shareholders. Furthermore, it gives users rights to platform fees (for example, the fee charged to the companies for the ETO) and rights to participate in the platform portfolio.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

