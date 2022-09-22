New Jersey Resources Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.