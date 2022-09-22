New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Down 0.8%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.47). 18,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 7,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.94. The company has a market capitalization of £86.65 million and a P/E ratio of 451.85.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

