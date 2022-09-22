Newman & Schimel LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newman & Schimel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,354. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24.

