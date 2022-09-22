Newman & Schimel LLC Has $24.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 11.6% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.69. 159,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,531. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average of $205.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.