Newman & Schimel LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.95. The company had a trading volume of 215,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average of $249.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.