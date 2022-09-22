Newman & Schimel LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Newman & Schimel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $196.84. 56,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,166. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

