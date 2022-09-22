NFTLootBox (LOOT) Hits Market Cap of $16,897.00

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $16,897.00 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTLootBox’s official website is www.nftlootbox.com. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

