NFTPad (NFTPAD) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One NFTPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTPad has a market capitalization of $12,925.57 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About NFTPad
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NFTPad Coin Trading
