NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.77.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.39. 222,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.99.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

