Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.4% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $6.95 on Thursday, hitting $499.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.82 and a 52 week high of $515.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

