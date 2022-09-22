NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NorthWestern by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

