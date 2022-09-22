Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.00

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 80.28 ($0.97), with a volume of 113480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.10 ($1.05).

Novacyt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.73.

Insider Activity at Novacyt

In other news, insider James Wakefield bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £8,190 ($9,896.09).

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

