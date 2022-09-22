Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $24.25. Novavax shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 57,681 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
