Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $24.25. Novavax shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 57,681 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Novavax Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

