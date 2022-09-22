Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.44

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.44 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 22646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

