Nuco.cloud Market Cap Hits $447,074.57 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $447,074.57 and approximately $50,278.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00128983 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00610169 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00866595 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco.
