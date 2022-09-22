Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.26. 97,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.