Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Nucor Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:NUE traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.26. 97,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nucor (NUE)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.