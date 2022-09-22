NuCypher Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $107.06 million and $6.56 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00130144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00656686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00881415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NuCypher’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is www.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

