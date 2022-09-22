NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.37. 12,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,241,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $10,090,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $1,805,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.