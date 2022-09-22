Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.74

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 22500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVEI shares. CIBC lowered shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.
Nuvei Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
Featured Articles
