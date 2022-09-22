Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Up 1%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

