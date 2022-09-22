Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Down 3.5%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 30,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 140,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Oblong Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.
Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 54.82% and a negative net margin of 255.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oblong Company Profile
Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.
