Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $168,905.16 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Okta Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.08. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Okta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.