Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.82

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $27.15. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 6,282 shares.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.