OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $246.41 million and $32.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00009106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00091267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00076341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omisego.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.