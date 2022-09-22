ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-$4.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.53. 5,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

