ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-$4.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.53. 5,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

