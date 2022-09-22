Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.50

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.69). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares traded.
Ophir Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.50. The firm has a market cap of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.
About Ophir Energy
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.