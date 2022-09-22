Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $66.43. 422,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,830,466. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

