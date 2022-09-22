Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
MXCHY stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Orbia Advance
