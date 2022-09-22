Orbit Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.98 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $82.98 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00133718 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $352.04 or 0.01811069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

