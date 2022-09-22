Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Orica Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

