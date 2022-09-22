Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.38% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of BBUS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.29. 8,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $87.20.

