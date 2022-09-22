Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Airbnb by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,169 shares of company stock worth $96,762,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $9.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,629. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

