Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.90.

Shares of ADSK traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.43. 39,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,562. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $198.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

