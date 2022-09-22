Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,195 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,463,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 828.0% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,972. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $117.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

