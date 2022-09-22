Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,161. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

