Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.08. 103,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,093. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.