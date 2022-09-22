Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 35,117 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 120,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,203,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,982,000 after buying an additional 628,141 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,752,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.61. 222,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,947. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

