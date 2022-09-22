Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 794 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $236.05. 190,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

