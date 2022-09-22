Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.56

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.56 and last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after purchasing an additional 440,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after acquiring an additional 449,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.