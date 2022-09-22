Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Shares Down 9.5%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Össur hf. Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Össur hf. Company Profile

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

