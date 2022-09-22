Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TIP traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.00. 3,087,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.86 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

