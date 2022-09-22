Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 611 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,666,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,402. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

