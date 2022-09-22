Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,709 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.8% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,665. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69.

